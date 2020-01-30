Wizards' Rui Hachimura: 'Great chance' of playing Saturday
Hachimura (groin) has a "great chance" to make his return Saturday against the Nets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Hachimura has been sidelined since Dec. 18 with a groin contusion that later required surgery, but it seems like he'll finally step back on the court soon, possibly as soon as Saturday. More information should arrive in the coming days regarding his availability and if he'll be on a minutes restriction.
More News
