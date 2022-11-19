Hachimura amassed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat.
Hachimura logged only 33 minutes combined over his last two games heading into Friday's contest, but he saw a noticeable uptick in minutes in the victory. He's scored in double figures in six of his last seven matchups, averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist over that span.
