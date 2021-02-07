Hachimura recorded five points (1-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Hornets.

Hachimura had posted double figures on the scoreboard in each of the last three contests, but he failed to replicate the feat Sunday. He only shot 16.7 percent from the floor in the loss, but he contributed six boards, which ranked second on the team.