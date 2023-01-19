Hachimura notched zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 victory over New York.

Hachimura has been an inconsistent scorer recently, but he was held scoreless for the first time this season during Wednesday's win. He's been held below 10 points in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 8.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game during that time.