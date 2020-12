Hachimura (eye) was held out of practice Tuesday due to an eye issue, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Scott Brooks said he didn't think the issue was serious, but he didn't want to chance contact for the 22-year-old during practice. Hachimura looked good during the Wizards preseason debut on Sunday, posting 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes.