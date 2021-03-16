Hachimura registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 133-122 loss to the Bucks.

The 23-year-old has now posted three efficient games in a row. Coming out of the All-Star break, Hachimura is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over his past three games. The three-pointers and steals are nice considering he was only averaging 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 steals over the first half of the season. Hachimura has always been a reliable scorer and rebounder, but he'll have a chance to prove his newfound three-point stroke and steals aren't a fluke when the Wizards host the Kings Wednesday.