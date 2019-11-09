Hachimura scored 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

One game after missing every shot he attempted, Hachimura put together an extremely efficient offensive performance en route to scoring 20 or more points for the second time in eight contests. The 21-year-old rookie has had early growing pains, but the 2-6 Wizards will be patient with him in what's shaping up to be a rebuilding season.