Hachimura contributed nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Monday's 132-112 loss to New Orleans.

Hachimura led the Washington bench with 27 minutes but still only managed nine points and very little else. It's been an inconsistent season for the young forward and he just isn't reliable enough to count on for more than a streaming spot for points or rebounds on occasion.