Hachimura scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-107 win over the Suns.

After not recording more than five boards in any of his first six games this season, Hachimura stepped up as a rebounder in the Wizards' first game without Thomas Bryant (knee) and nearly came away with his first double-double of the year. Robin Lopez was also surprisingly productive on the glass Monday, but the veteran center's utility as a floor-spacer could end up making Hachimura the more important player for Washington in the long run with regard to replacing Bryant's rebounding presence.