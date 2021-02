Hachimura totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Despite seeing the most time on the court, Hachimura finished fifth among scorers, one of whom was Davis Bertans, who came off the bench. While he wasn't lighting up the scoreboard, Hachimura has now scored in double figures in five straight games and eight of nine to start the month of February.