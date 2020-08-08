Hachimura scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-107 loss to the Pelicans.

The point total tied Hachimura's third highest all year and was just his second double-digit scoring game since the restart. All told, the 22-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds on the season. With Washington having little to play for at this point, the rookie should get ample opportunity to improve those numbers in the three games that remain.