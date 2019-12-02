Hachimura tallied 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 loss to the Clippers.

Sunday's game was by far Hachimura's best of the season, and this is the kind of stat line the Wizards were looking for when they drafted the Gonzaga product in the first round. At 6-12 the Wizards are clearly in rebuild mode, so they're going to give Hachmiura every opportunity to establish himself as a future cornerstone of this franchise. Although his floor isn't reliable yet, he's an upside candidate worth rostering.