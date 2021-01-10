Hachimura had 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Heat.
Hachimura's 18 shots marked a season high for the 22-year-old sophomore. Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant's absences meant Hachimura was given the reins to Washington's offense. He will likely continue receiving these chances if all three players remain out.
