Hachimura won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to soreness in his left knee.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half and won't retake the court Saturday. Hachimura had six points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes before exiting the contest.