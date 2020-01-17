Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Likely out until February
Hachimura (groin) isn't expected to return before February, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Hachimura has been sidelined since mid-December after undergoing surgery, and he's still not close to a return. The Wizards should provide an update on his availability as he nears full health.
