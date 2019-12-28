Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Likely won't play next week
Hachimura (groin) is not expected to play next week, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
A bruised groin continues to keep Hachimura on the shelf, and the rookie could miss three to five contests. More information on his timetable for a return should emerge as he completes various milestones in his recovery.
