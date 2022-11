Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Hachimura (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's shootaround session and will likely be a game-time decision against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura has missed the last two games due to a sore right ankle, but the fact he was able to get some shots up during shootaround suggests he could be nearing a return soon. Depending on Hachimura's availability, Anthony Gill could see increased run if the former remains sidelined.