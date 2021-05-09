Hachimura compiled 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT win over the Pacers.

Although a minute restriction was announced before Saturday's contest, Hachimura showed no ill effects from his recent illness, and he played a full complement of minutes. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are the heart and soul of this squad, and in contrast, the team's frontcourt has been notoriously weak all season. Hachimura has played only 52 games, but the team's front-line production ticks up significantly when the Gonzaga product is available.