Hachimura boomed for 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists during the Wizards' 105-89 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Hachimura co-led the Wizards with 30 minutes played, while logging a plus-14 in the box score despite the ugly outcome for Washington. The 24-year-old looked spry, completing multiple acrobatic finishes en route to his best scoring performance of the preseason. He'll look to carry momentum into Washington's season opener against Indiana on Wednesday.