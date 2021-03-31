Hachimura scored 30 points (12-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Hachimura led the Wizards in field-goal attempts and matched a previous career-high of 30 points in a game. He has taken a combined 49 shots from the field in his last two games and has also reached 40 minutes in three of his last six contests. Hachimura will clearly have a large role on the team to close the campaign, though he has yet to translate that opportunity into consistent production in any area of the box score other than points and rebounds.