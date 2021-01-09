Hachimura scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in a 116-107 loss to Boston on Friday.

Hachimura has scored in double digits in four of his five appearances this season, providing impressive minutes as he's shot his best mark from deep at 50 percent from three. The forward exploded in the second half, scoring six of his field goals after halftime on eight attempts. Hachimura has gotten off to a slow start this season as he works back from an eye injury that's kept him out of the first four games of the year. The 22-year-old has provided consistent scoring in his return as he looks like a solid third scoring option in Washington.