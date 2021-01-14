Hachimura (COVID-19 protocols) and the Wizards won't play the Pistons on Friday since the game was postponed, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Wizards won't have the required eight players available for Friday, leading to a second straight postponement. Washington's next chance to play will be Sunday against Cleveland, though it's unclear if Hachimura will be available due to the COVID-19 protocols.