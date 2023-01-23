Head coach Wes Unseld said Hachimura missed Monday's practice due to personal reasons, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The reasoning behind Hachimura's absence is unclear, but it could be due to a potential trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Given the missed practice, Hachimura can be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup in Dallas, but his official status for that game remains unclear. More information will likely be available when Washington releases its next injury report, or a trade is made official. If Hachimura is ruled out or traded, the Wizards would be down two of their top frontcourt members moving forward, as Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is considered week-to-week after leaving Saturday's win over the Magic early.