The Wizards ruled Hachimura (shoulder) out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

After being scratched ahead of Saturday's 109-87 loss to the Mavericks, Hachimura will end up missing a second straight game due to right shoulder tightness. With the Wizards now three games behind the Bulls for the Eastern Conference's 10th seed (and final spot in the play-in tournament), the team could be inclined to take a cautious approach with Hachimura while he looks to move past the injury. Hachimura's availability for the Wizards' remaining three games of the week after Monday remains murky, so fantasy managers in shallower leagues may be better off using other options this week for their lineups.