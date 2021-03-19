Hachimura totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and seven rebounds in 39 minutes Thursday during the win over the Jazz.

Hachimura has grabbed five or more boards in four consecutive games though his scoring output has dropped in four straight. Still, he is averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over that span while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. Hachimura did see his consecutive games with a steal come to and end Thursday at four.