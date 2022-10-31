Hachimura had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 loss to Boston.

Hachimura scored nine of his 13 points in the second quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field and hauling in three rebounds. He's come off the bench in all six contests this season and has scored at least 10 points in five straight. His nine rebounds and three assists were both his best marks of the year.