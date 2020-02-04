Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Nears double-double in return
Hachimura (groin) started at power forward and supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 125-117 loss to the Warriors.
The Wizards welcomed both Hachimura and Moritz Wagner (ankle) back from multi-week absences, with the former being subjected to fewer restrictions with his playing time in his return. Hachimura could push up to around 30 minutes as soon as the Wizards' next contest Friday versus the Mavericks, but he's doesn't offer the most fantasy-friendly profile. He's averaging just 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 three-pointers and 0.1 blocks this season and isn't especially efficient (48.6 percent mark from the field) for a frontcourt player who doesn't shoot much from the outside.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Back in starting five•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Looks set to play Monday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Not yet ready to return•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will be on minute restriction•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: 'Great chance' of playing Saturday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Practicing fully, nearing return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...