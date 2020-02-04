Hachimura (groin) started at power forward and supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

The Wizards welcomed both Hachimura and Moritz Wagner (ankle) back from multi-week absences, with the former being subjected to fewer restrictions with his playing time in his return. Hachimura could push up to around 30 minutes as soon as the Wizards' next contest Friday versus the Mavericks, but he's doesn't offer the most fantasy-friendly profile. He's averaging just 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 three-pointers and 0.1 blocks this season and isn't especially efficient (48.6 percent mark from the field) for a frontcourt player who doesn't shoot much from the outside.