Hachimura registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 loss against the Bulls.

Hachimura has scored in double figures in six of the seven games he's played following a lengthy absence, and the rookie out of Gonzaga has been scoring with efficiency as well. Through that seven-game stretch, Hachimura is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.