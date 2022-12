Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Friday that Hachimura has participated in non-contact drills but hasn't progressed to 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 activities, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hachimura is slated to miss his eighth straight game Friday due to a bone bruise in his right ankle and will likely be out longer. The 24-year-old forward will have to get some full-contact practice under his belt before he's able to suit up again.