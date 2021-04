Hachimura (knee) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Coming off of a four-game absence, Hachimura appears set to return to action as the Wizards finish out a Sunday/Monday back-to-back set. Hachimura had struggled prior to the injury, averaging just 6.8 points (33.3% FG) and 4.4 rebounds over his last five appearances (31.0 MPG).