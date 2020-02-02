Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Not on report
Hachimura is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.
Hachimura hasn't played since back in mid-December, but it looks as though he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Monday night. Given the long layoff, if Hachimura does play, he'll likely face a minutes limitation for at least a few games.
