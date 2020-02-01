Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Not yet ready to return
Hachimura (groin) will not return to action for Saturday's game against the Nets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hachimura has been practicing fully for a week, but the Wizards want him to knock off a bit more rust before he returns, according to coach Scott Brooks. His return appears to be close, but for now, his absence will stretch to 23 games.
