Hachimura (quad) is out for Thursday's finale against the Celtics.

Hachimura's rookie season has come to an end, as he's sitting out the Wizards' final seeding game. He was about as productive inside the bubble as he was during the first portion of the regular season, and the forward will finish the campaign with averages of 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.1 minutes. Hachimura also finished with one 30-point performance, 10 performances with at least 20 points, and three double-doubles.