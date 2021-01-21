Hachimura (COVID-19) won't play in Friday's game against Milwaukee.
The Wizards are currently plagued with COVID-19 related issues within their program and Hachimura just happens to be one of the players. The second-year forward may be able to return in time for Sunday's date with the Spurs. With Davis Bertans (COVID-19) out as well Friday, Isaac Bonga could likely garner a start.
