Hachimura (knee) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
Hachimura was involved in a knee-to-knee collision during Saturday's game against Detroit, so the hope is that he's simply dealing with a bruised kneecap. Either way, he'll be held out Monday with his next chance to play arriving Wednesday versus the Warriors.
