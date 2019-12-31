Coach Scott Brooks said Tuesday that Hachimura (groin) will remain out several more weeks after recently undergoing surgery, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hachimura hasn't played since Dec. 16 with what was initially deemed to be a groin contusion, but the fact that he required surgery suggests the issue was more severe than the Wizards anticipated. With Hachimura now unlikely to be ready to play again until late January at the earliest, he'll miss out on the opportunity to handle a more pronounced role on offense while Davis Bertans (quadriceps), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) are all sidelined. At this stage, all three of those players appear likely to return to action before Hachimura does.