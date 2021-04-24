site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Out Sunday
Hachimura (knee) is out Sunday against the Cavaliers.
The sophomore forward will sit out a fourth game in a row while dealing with left knee soreness. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Spurs.
