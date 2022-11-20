Hachimura (ankle) won't be available Sunday against Charlotte, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hachimura has played in all 16 contests for the Wizards this season, but the sore right ankle will cost him his first game. With Hachimura out, Anthony Gill could re-enter head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation as the primary backup to starting power forward Kyle Kuzma.
