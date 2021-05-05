Hachimura (illness), who is out Wednesday against the Bucks, is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Hachimura will likely miss both of the Wizards' back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday as he deals with an undisclosed (non-COVID-19) illness. The forward has been an important part of his team's offense recently, so Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will likely carry even more of the load offensively. Expect Davis Bertans and Chandler Hutchison to takeover Hachimura's playing time. Anthony Gill is drawing the start Wednesday.