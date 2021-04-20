Hachimura (knee) did not practice Tuesday and won't play Wednesday against the Warriors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Hachimura did not play Monday against Oklahoma City and he continues to be on the sidelines as he also missed Tuesday's practice due to left knee soreness. The 23-year-old's next chance to play will be Friday against the Thunder. Davis Bertans and Isaac Bonga could see increased minutes with Hachimura out.