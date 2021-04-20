Hachimura (knee) did not practice Tuesday and won't play Wednesday against the Warriors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Hachimura did not play Monday against Oklahoma City and he continues to be on the sidelines as he also missed Tuesday's practice due to left knee soreness. The 23-year-old's next chance to play will be Friday against the Thunder. Davis Bertans and Isaac Bonga could see increased minutes with Hachimura out.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Out Monday with sore knee•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Paces Washington in scoring•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Gets 30 minutes in return•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Cleared to return•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Questionable Wednesday•