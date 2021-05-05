Hachimura is out Wednesday against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.
Hachimura is coming off a great 27-point performance Monday against the Pacers, but he picked up an illness afterward and will not play Wednesday. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Davis Bertans, Anthony Gill and Isaac Bonga.
