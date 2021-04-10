Hachimura scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and corralled five rebounds Friday in a 110-107 victory over Golden State.

Hachimura started strong in the contest, posting 13 points in the first quarter -- more than he had totaled in either of his previous two full games. The sophomore forward quieted down thereafter but still led Washington in scoring for the contest. Hachimura has increased his fantasy appeal with per-game averages of 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over his past 12 games, though he recently missed a pair of contests with a shoulder injury.