Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Participating in summer league
Hachimura will participate in summer league with the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft will get some summer run. He spent three years at Gonzaga, and he averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.
