Hachimura provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Jazz.

Hachimura returned to action Thursday after missing the previous five weeks due to an ankle injury. He assumed his typical role off the bench, logging what could also be seen as a typical amount of playing time. Prior to going down, his minutes were in the mid-20s, placing him well outside the realms of standard league relevance. Barring a major shift in philosophy, it is unlikely anything changes moving forward.