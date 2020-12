Hachimura (eye) played 3-on-3 at Tuesday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Coach Scott Brooks said Hachimura is "getting close" to making his season debut, but it remains unclear when, exactly, that might come. Last week, it was reported that Hachimura would miss three weeks, but it's possible he could beat that timetable. Brooks said Hachimura may progress to 5-on-5 work Wednesday.