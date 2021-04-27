Hachimura had 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six boards, a steal and a block in Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.

Making his return from a four-game absence, Hachimura was said to have a minutes restriction, but it was apparently a soft one as he played 32 minutes with the game going into overtime. For the most part, Hachimura let Russell Westbrook (22 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds) and Bradley Beal (45 points) do the heavy lifting, but the fact that he did not appear bothered by his knee is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers.