Hachimura scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds over 33 minutes in the Wizards' 109-91 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Only one Wizards player shot better than 50 percent in Friday's defeat and that was Alex Len, who attempted just seven shots. For Hachimura, his scoring has gone down in three straight games and he continues to struggle shooting the ball from distance. He's hitting on just 26.3 percent of his three-point attempts over his last his last six games.