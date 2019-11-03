Hachimura only had four points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3PT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Washington's 131-109 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.

The first-round pick had his worst performance of the season, making just 18.1 percent of his shots while posting season-low figures in points, rebounds, field goals made and minutes. This could be nothing more than a bump on the road, however, as Hachimura had previously scored at least 14 points in each of his four previous outings. Up next, the Wizards play Monday against the Pistons at home.