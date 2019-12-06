Hachimura dropped 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in a victory over the 76ers on Thursday, adding seven boards and two steals.

If it weren't for the rookie's 30-point explosion against the Clippers on Dec. 1, this would have been a season-high scoring performance. With Thomas Bryant (foot) out, and Moritz Wagner (ankle) missing time in their previous two games before returning in this one, Hachimura has recently seen playing time at the five. Even though Wagner has returned, it's possible that Hachimura continues to see a bit of run at the center spot as head coach Scott Brooks recently made a comment about how he'd like to see his rookie improve his screen-setting game.