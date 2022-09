Hachimura tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason matchup with the Warriors in Japan.

Hachimura only played in 42 games last season for the Wizards, so this is an important season to prove he is part of the team's long-term plans. The 6-foot-8 forward led the team in scoring and rebounding. However, he will have to improve on his poor outside shooting if he wants to overtake Kyle Kuzma in the starting lineup.